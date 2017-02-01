Helping others

Eloise Ogden/MDN Josh Ressler, emcee of the Souris Valley United Way's third annual Donor Recognition Awards Luncheon, talks to Grace VanDelinder about her support to the Minot Backpack Buddies, one of a number of local programs that SVUW funds. The luncheon was held in the Grand Hotel, Wednesday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Minot Daily News.