Helping children victimized by abuse

Submitted Photo The Fraternal Order of Police - Souris Valley Regional Lodge #7 presented a check for $1,000 to the Northern Plains Children's Advocacy Center in Minot, Thursday. From the left are Tim Gates, Lodge treasurer; Christal Halseth, NPCAC executive director; Nic Boys, Lodge president; and Larry Hubbard, NPCAC Board of Directors member.

