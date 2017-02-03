Gearing Up for Kindergarten

Parents of children who will be kindergarteners in the Minot Public Schools during the 2017-2018 school year are invited to register for the Gearing Up for Kindergarten Program. Each one and a half hour session includes activities for parents and children for 45 minutes, separate activities for children for the second 45 minutes, and separate parent education classes for the next 45 minutes.

