Five arrested on meth charges

According to a probable cause affidavit filed with the district court in Minot, a Ward County Drug Task Force officer set up a buy for three ounces of methamphetamine with Adam Micheal Brown, 28, in the parking lot of north Hardee's on Monday. Brown told the officer that his source, Robbie Joe Carpenter, 41, was already in the parking lot.

