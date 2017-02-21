First Baptist to host Women's Retreat
The retreat schedule is Friday from 7-9 p.m. and Saturday from 8:30 a.m. to noon The featured speaker, Dannah Gresh, is an international speaker and has written more than 27 books. According to the group, Gresh will encourage participants to She has appeared on Fox News, CNN, the 700 Club and is a frequent guest on Focus on the Family and Family Life Today.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Minot Daily News.
Add your comments below
Minot Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Minot Music Thread (Feb '15)
|Jan 28
|Musikologist
|4
|Asphalt paving scam artist are scamming there w... (Apr '12)
|Oct '16
|CHONK
|523
|North Dakota asphalt paving scams are becoming ... (Apr '12)
|Sep '16
|ocean blue
|792
|Family entertainment
|Sep '16
|wrowe62
|1
|Workers Needed in North Dakota (Mar '06)
|Jul '16
|BUDD PRESCOTT
|379
|Jason & Jennifer Guderjahn (Jan '13)
|Jul '16
|Truth 2
|2
|Hey Punk, Wanna Dance? (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Zeke the Pinhead
|1
Find what you want!
Search Minot Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC