Farm Bureau protests county right-of-way policy
As a matter of long-standing county policy, Ward County property owners who plat fewer than 40 acres are required to donate a share of that property for additional road right of way. The Ward County Farm Bureau is protesting that uncompensated taking, citing the financial loss to property owners and the inequity created in the overall handling of rights of way.
