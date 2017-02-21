Erickson accused of punching man in f...

Erickson accused of punching man in fight over parking at Rice Lake

Next Story Prev Story
25 min ago Read more: Minot Daily News

A 49-year-old Minot man has been charged with punching another man in the face eight months after the fight allegedly took place. John R. Erickson is charged with Class B misdemeanor simple assault, which carries a maximum penalty of 30 days in the county jail.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Minot Daily News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Minot Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Minot Music Thread (Feb '15) Jan 28 Musikologist 4
Asphalt paving scam artist are scamming there w... (Apr '12) Oct '16 CHONK 523
North Dakota asphalt paving scams are becoming ... (Apr '12) Sep '16 ocean blue 792
Family entertainment Sep '16 wrowe62 1
News Workers Needed in North Dakota (Mar '06) Jul '16 BUDD PRESCOTT 379
Jason & Jennifer Guderjahn (Jan '13) Jul '16 Truth 2 2
Hey Punk, Wanna Dance? (Jun '16) Jun '16 Zeke the Pinhead 1
See all Minot Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Minot Forum Now

Minot Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Minot Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Iraq
  4. North Korea
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Syria
  3. Health Care
  4. Sudan
  5. Pope Francis
 

Minot, ND

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,619 • Total comments across all topics: 279,102,980

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC