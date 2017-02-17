Dizzy the Clown' elected 3rd vp of international clown group
Gillespie was unanimously voted in as third vice president during the organization's Mid-Winter Convention being held this week in Richmond, Va. He is a very active Shriner as a clown, Minot Shrine Club officer, appointed to the Divan for KEM Temple Shriners as hospital representative for 15 years and 2011 KEM Temple Shriner of the year, among many achievements.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Minot Daily News.
Add your comments below
Minot Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Minot Music Thread (Feb '15)
|Jan 28
|Musikologist
|4
|Asphalt paving scam artist are scamming there w... (Apr '12)
|Oct '16
|CHONK
|523
|North Dakota asphalt paving scams are becoming ... (Apr '12)
|Sep '16
|ocean blue
|792
|Family entertainment
|Sep '16
|wrowe62
|1
|Workers Needed in North Dakota (Mar '06)
|Jul '16
|BUDD PRESCOTT
|379
|Jason & Jennifer Guderjahn (Jan '13)
|Jul '16
|Truth 2
|2
|Hey Punk, Wanna Dance? (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Zeke the Pinhead
|1
Find what you want!
Search Minot Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC