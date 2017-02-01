Detention pond puts airport in hot water
The City of Minot is looking to hire an engineer to help remedy a slip-up that led to a detention pond being constructed on airport property without Federal Aviation Administration approval. Airport director Rick Feltner told the Minot City Council's Airport Committee Tuesday that the airport has been working with the FAA to address the situation.
