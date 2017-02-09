Dakota Blend will serenade Minot area residents for Valentine's Day

Submitted Photo From left to right, Larry Linrud , Jim Myers , Dave Iverson and Terry Geisen of Dakota Blend will serenade Minot area residents Tuesday, Feb. 14., from 7:45 a.m.- 7:45 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 14, the popular quartet will showcase their classic style, vocal mastery and exciting showmanship from 7:45 a.m.- 7:45 p.m. Marty Graner, a member of the Nodakords and close friend of Dakota Blend believes recipients will be pleased with the quartet's performance. Sporting porcelain white blazers, jet black dress shirts along with cherry red ties and handkerchiefs, Dakota Blend's impeccable style complements their sophisticated harmonies.

