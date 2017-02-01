Crafts for teens

Submitted Photo Pam Carswell, the Minot Public Library teen librarian, invites teenagers to create stained glass jars, today, at the Minot Public Library from 4-5 p.m. Paint brushes, Mason jars, markers and thin bands of copper are some of the creative tools available to perspective artists. "This activity is free and perfectly acceptable for boys and girls.

