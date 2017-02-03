Council to act on optional buyout policy
A buyout policy that would give consideration to homeowners who are upside down on their mortgages will go before the Minot City Council Monday. The city developed the policy to address concerns of homeowners affected by buyouts proposed as part of the city's National Disaster Resilience grant project.
