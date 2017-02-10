Conflicting costs
A 30-day supply of a generic cholesterol prescription could cost a person as little as $35 or as much as $282 in Minot. Price disparities among pharmacies reflect the individual circumstances of the retailer but, especially in large price differences, disparities result from what wholesalers charge and whether volume discounts apply.
