City service hours for Presidents' Day

In observance of Presidents' Day on Monday, Feb. 20, the following city offices will be closed: City Hall, Public Works, Minot Auditorium, Inspections and the Engineering Department. There will be public transit and the City of Minot landfill will be open from 8 a.m.-12 p.m. However, there will not be garbage collection on Monday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Minot Daily News.