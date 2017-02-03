Local restaurants and chefs will compete Tuesday, Feb. 7 in the second annual Chili Bowl Fundraiser at the Holiday Inn-Riverside in Minot from 5-8 p.m. Competitors of the 2017 Chili Bowl championship include Souris River Brewing Co., Charlie's Main Street Cafe, Elevation, KJ's Fresh Market, Paradiso, El Azteca, Market Place Foods, Vardon Golf Club, Panera Bread, Holiday Inn Riverside, Cheesesteak Factory and Burdick Job Corps. In addition to sampling the Magic City's finest chili assortments, guests will enjoy live music, a cash bar and silent auction.

