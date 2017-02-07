Burglary, theft charges stem from October incidents
Three men are likely to face charges in connection with burglaries and auto break-ins in the area last October. According to court documents dated Jan. 27 in the case against Cody Allen McCauley, 21, McCauley and Shawn Joseph Berryhill, 27, are each charged with two counts of burglary, both Class C felonies, criminal conspiracy, a Class C felony.
