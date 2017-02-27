Belcourt man charged with stealing propane
David Roy Bercier is charged with burglary, a Class C felony carrying a maximum sentence of five years in prison and a $10,000 fine. He was scheduled to make an initial appearance in district court in Minot on Monday.
