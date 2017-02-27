Bar fight over game of darts leads to aggravated assault charge

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for April 6 in district court in Minot for a 35-year-old Minot man accused of punching another man and knocking him out during a bar fight on Feb. 23. Clancy David McIntyre is charged with Class C felony aggravated assault, which carries a maximum penalty of five years in prison or a $10,000 fine. According to a probable cause affidavit filed with the court, McIntyre got into a shoving match with Aaron Pflepsen, the son of the alleged victim.

