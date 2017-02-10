Award winning ice carver Trevor Pears...

Award winning ice carver Trevor Pearson to appear at Winterfest

Submitted Photo Award-winning ice carver Trevor Pearson to appear at the second annual Winterfest, Sunday Feb. 12, from 2-6 p.m. Champion ice carver Trevor Pearson, will be a featured guest at the second annual Winterfest on Sunday, Feb. 12 from 2- 6 p.m. Pearson, the five-time winner of the St. Paul Winter Carnival, continues to garner national acclaim for his impeccable technique and naturalistic design. With snow on the ground and frost in the air, Pearson is thrilled to share his transformative talents with Minot area spectators.

