Another theft charge for Shane Kittleson

Shane Dalton Kittleson, 22, of Max, made an appearance Wednesday in district court in Minot on a charge that he stole a laptop from the store conference room at Pacific Sound & Video in Minot on Nov. 7, 2016. The store manager identified Kittleson as a man in store security video based on photos and Kittleson's Facebook page.

