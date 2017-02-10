Alleged burglar faces more charges
A 29-year-old Minot man is facing multiple additional theft and identity theft charges in district court in Minot. Ryan David Guttormson allegedly burglarized a residence last fall and then used stolen personal identifying information to open credit accounts at Barney's New York, Zales, Bank of America, First National Bank of Omaha, Paypal, Synchrony Bank and Gordman's and at Papa John's.
