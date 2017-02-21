A star is born again

A star is born again

Eloise Ogden/MDN The star at Oak Park Theater in Minot was installed at its original site beside the building Friday just in time for the newly renovated theater's opening that night. The theater and the lighted star have not operated since just before the Souris River flood in 2011.

