25 years of service
Submitted Photo Southside Church of the Nazarene pastor Scott Mehlhoff poses with a Towel and Basin sculpture that was a gift from his congregation to celebrate his 25 years of service at the church. The sculpture represents Jesus Christ calling on his followers to be servants.
