2017 CrossFit Open begins

Physical displays of strength, stamina and agility will be tested, as Minot area CrossFit contenders compete in the 2017 CrossFit Open. Starting today, followed by workouts Saturday, Feb. 25 and Monday, Feb. 27, fitness fanatics of various ages and abilities have the opportunity to compete before a certified judge, during North Plains Fitness classes at the Minot Family YMCA located 3515 16th St SW.

