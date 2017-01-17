YWCA annual awards honor today's role...

YWCA annual awards honor today's role models

The YWCA in Minot is seeking nominations for its annual Women of Distinction awards, which will be presented at their annual banquet on May 5. "women who are role models, who exhibit strong leadership skills, advocate for positive social change or demonstrate a commitment to her community and to the mission of the YWCA." In short, they are amazing women who stand out in a positive way and aren't shy about sharing their talents.

