Woman suspected of drug dealing
Carmen Alise Belser, 34, is charged with possession of heroin with intent to deliver, a Class A felony, possession of LSD with intent to deliver, a Class B felony, and giving a false name to law enforcement officers when they questioned her, a Class A misdemeanor. Belser is also facing charges from an incident on April 3, 2016, when she allegedly punched her girlfriend, tried to strangle the other woman and prevented her from making an emergency call.
