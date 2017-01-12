Woman accused of bilking oil patch investors to plead guilty Thursday, January 12

Woman accused of bilking oil patch in...

Woman accused of bilking oil patch investors to plead guilty

A woman accused of bilking investors in a North Dakota oil patch company she owned with a man who was convicted in a murder-for-hire scheme has reached a plea deal with prosecutors. Sarah Creveling is charged in federal court with conspiracy to commit mail fraud and money laundering.

