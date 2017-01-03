U-Haul rentals at R&J Towing

Haul Company of North Dakota announced in late December that R&J Towing has signed on as a U-Haul neighborhood dealer to serve the Minot community. R&J Towing at 101 128th Ave. NW will offer U-Haul trucks, towing equipment, support rental items and in-store pick-up for boxes.

