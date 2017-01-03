Two Minot men arrested for shooting incident and drug charges
Minot Police said Jermaine Crosby and Randalph Garbutt, both 26 and from Minot, were arrested Wednesday on drug-related charges. Police responded to a report of several gunshots at an apartment building in southeast Minot and there made contact with Crosby and Garbutt.
