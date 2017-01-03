Two injured in semi-snowplow accident near Williston
The North Dakota Highway Patrol reports two people were injured when a semi pulling an empty tanker rear-ended a snowplow actively using the wing plow to clear snow drifts on U.S. Highway 2, 2 miles north of Williston, this morning. Troy Washburn, 32, Williston, the driver of the semi, and Donald Slater, 49, Trenton, driver of the N.D. Department of Transportation snowplow were treated for minor injuries.
