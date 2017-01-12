Turtle Mountain receives federal housing grant
The Turtle Mountain Housing Authority has been awarded $3.88 million in federal funding to develop and operate affordable housing, according to Sen. Heidi Heitkamp, D-ND. The funds are made available through the Native American Housing Assistance and Self-Determination Act and is administered by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development's Indian Housing Block Grant program.
