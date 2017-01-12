Trinity to offer screening clinic for varicose veins
Trinity Health will hold a screening clinic for varicose veins on Jan. 26, from 1 to 5 p.m., at Trinity's Advanced Imaging Center, located at Town & Country Center, 1015 South Broadway in Minot. Jake Naidu, DO, an interventional radiologist with Trinity Health, says the clinic will look for signs of chronic leg pain, Varicose veins, while a cosmetic concern, can also cause aching pain and discomfort, as well as more serious issues.
