Ten apply for North Dakota Board of Higher Education

State Superintendent Kirsten Baesler said Wednesday that 10 people have applied for two openings on North Dakota's Board of Higher Education. The terms of Kari Reichert and Kathleen Neset, who is chairwoman of the board, end July 1. Neset, a geologist who owns a consultancy in Tioga, has applied to be considered for a new four-year term.

