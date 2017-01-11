Taube Museum has open call for photographers
The Taube Museum of Art is seeking photography submissions for their Biennial Photography Exhibition to be held from Feb. 14 - March 30, in the Main Gallery. This exhibition is open to all Minot and surrounding photographers, professional and nonprofessional alike.
