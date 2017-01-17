Shots Fired in Northwest Minot, No Known Injuries
An unknown number of shots have been fired but no injuries have been reported in a trailer park in northwest Minot. The Minot Police Department is currently on scene in an effort to resolve the situation that occurred in Northland Trailer Court this afternoon.
Read more at Minot Daily News.
