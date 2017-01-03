Secretary of the Air Force visiting Minot
Secretary Deborah James is being honored by local community leaders Wednesday evening and will meet with Minot Air Force Base leadership and airmen tomorrow. Sen. John Hoeven says Secretary James' visit underscores the importance of the nation's nuclear triad and the good work of the men and women at Minot Air Force Base.
