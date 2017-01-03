Petitions being accepted for city cou...

Petitions being accepted for city council

Read more: Minot Daily News

Minot residents interested in running for a seat on the city's restructured council have until April 10 to circulate petitions to get on the June 13 ballot. Council members Shaun Sipma and Shannon Straight, who were elected in June 2016, say they intend to run for the new council.

