Permits plummet

Permits plummet

Next Story Prev Story
23 hrs ago Read more: Minot Daily News

Jill Schramm/MDN A new building on South Broadway, with tenants that include a dental office, was among new construction in Minot in 2016. Building permit activity in Minot dropped off considerably in 2016, signaling a clear end to a construction boom tied to post-flood and energy development.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Minot Daily News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Minot Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Asphalt paving scam artist are scamming there w... (Apr '12) Oct '16 CHONK 523
North Dakota asphalt paving scams are becoming ... (Apr '12) Sep '16 ocean blue 792
Family entertainment Sep '16 wrowe62 1
News Workers Needed in North Dakota (Mar '06) Jul '16 BUDD PRESCOTT 379
Jason & Jennifer Guderjahn (Jan '13) Jul '16 Truth 2 2
Hey Punk, Wanna Dance? (Jun '16) Jun '16 Zeke the Pinhead 1
News Zika virus not raising concerns in ND (Feb '16) Jun '16 Zeke the Pinhead 5
See all Minot Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Minot Forum Now

Minot Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Minot Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Syria
  4. Bin Laden
  5. China
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Climate Change
  3. Wikileaks
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. NASA
 

Minot, ND

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,516 • Total comments across all topics: 278,320,610

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC