Not guilty plea in Minot luring minor...

Not guilty plea in Minot luring minors case

Next Story Prev Story
4 hrs ago Read more: KFYR-TV Bismarck

State prosecutors say that 24-year-old James Arland Clyde Burns engaged in a back-and-forth last summer with what he thought was a 16-year-old girl on the dating website 'Plenty of Fish.' Prosecutors say Burns attempted to arrange to meet with the girl for sex, at which point officers met with him and arrested him.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KFYR-TV Bismarck.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Minot Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Asphalt paving scam artist are scamming there w... (Apr '12) Oct '16 CHONK 523
North Dakota asphalt paving scams are becoming ... (Apr '12) Sep '16 ocean blue 792
Family entertainment Sep '16 wrowe62 1
News Workers Needed in North Dakota (Mar '06) Jul '16 BUDD PRESCOTT 379
Jason & Jennifer Guderjahn (Jan '13) Jul '16 Truth 2 2
Hey Punk, Wanna Dance? (Jun '16) Jun '16 Zeke the Pinhead 1
News Zika virus not raising concerns in ND (Feb '16) Jun '16 Zeke the Pinhead 5
See all Minot Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Minot Forum Now

Minot Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Minot Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Toyota
  4. South Korea
  5. Health Care
  1. Wikileaks
  2. Syria
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Gunman
  5. Wall Street
 

Minot, ND

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,727 • Total comments across all topics: 277,645,866

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC