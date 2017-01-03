Not guilty plea in Minot luring minors case
State prosecutors say that 24-year-old James Arland Clyde Burns engaged in a back-and-forth last summer with what he thought was a 16-year-old girl on the dating website 'Plenty of Fish.' Prosecutors say Burns attempted to arrange to meet with the girl for sex, at which point officers met with him and arrested him.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KFYR-TV Bismarck.
Add your comments below
Minot Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Asphalt paving scam artist are scamming there w... (Apr '12)
|Oct '16
|CHONK
|523
|North Dakota asphalt paving scams are becoming ... (Apr '12)
|Sep '16
|ocean blue
|792
|Family entertainment
|Sep '16
|wrowe62
|1
|Workers Needed in North Dakota (Mar '06)
|Jul '16
|BUDD PRESCOTT
|379
|Jason & Jennifer Guderjahn (Jan '13)
|Jul '16
|Truth 2
|2
|Hey Punk, Wanna Dance? (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Zeke the Pinhead
|1
|Zika virus not raising concerns in ND (Feb '16)
|Jun '16
|Zeke the Pinhead
|5
Find what you want!
Search Minot Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC