Newspaper delivery delays
Due to blowing snow and highways closed due to drifting delivery of the Minot Daily News outside of the city of Minot has been suspended for Thursday, January 12, 2016. Areas affected by the weather include Foxholm, Donnybrook, Kenmare, Bowbells, Lignite, Columbus, Noonan, Portal, Crosby, Balfour, Drake, Anamoose, Harvey, Fessenden, Carrington, and New Rockford.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Minot Daily News.
Add your comments below
Minot Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Asphalt paving scam artist are scamming there w... (Apr '12)
|Oct '16
|CHONK
|523
|North Dakota asphalt paving scams are becoming ... (Apr '12)
|Sep '16
|ocean blue
|792
|Family entertainment
|Sep '16
|wrowe62
|1
|Workers Needed in North Dakota (Mar '06)
|Jul '16
|BUDD PRESCOTT
|379
|Jason & Jennifer Guderjahn (Jan '13)
|Jul '16
|Truth 2
|2
|Hey Punk, Wanna Dance? (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Zeke the Pinhead
|1
|Zika virus not raising concerns in ND (Feb '16)
|Jun '16
|Zeke the Pinhead
|5
Find what you want!
Search Minot Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC