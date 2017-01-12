Newspaper delivery delays

Due to blowing snow and highways closed due to drifting delivery of the Minot Daily News outside of the city of Minot has been suspended for Thursday, January 12, 2016. Areas affected by the weather include Foxholm, Donnybrook, Kenmare, Bowbells, Lignite, Columbus, Noonan, Portal, Crosby, Balfour, Drake, Anamoose, Harvey, Fessenden, Carrington, and New Rockford.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Minot Daily News.