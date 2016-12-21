New Year's baby born to Maxbass couple
Submitted Photo Tayler Moser, of Maxbass, holds her newborn son, Jasen Thomas Moser, on the morning of Jan. 1, 2017. Jasen, the first baby born at Trinity Hospital in Minot in 2017, was born shortly after 5 a.m. The first baby of the new year at Trinity Hospital in Minot is Jasen Thomas Moser, the son of Tayler and Matthew Moser of Maxbass.
