Moments Notice to rock The Landing

Submitted Photo Moment's Notice will kick off the first weekend of January as they perform at The Landing Bar tonight and Saturday at 9 p.m. Driven by their passion to perform, the hard rocking trio of Tracy Godejohn, Loren Azure and Johnny Vincent looks forward to entertaining audiences at The Landing Bar tonight and Saturday evening at 9 p.m. "They have a great staff and good people. This weekend is going to be really fun and we're looking forward to playing a lot of classic rock."

Start the conversation, or Read more at Minot Daily News.