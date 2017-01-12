Minotauros to get up-close view of Minot AFB
Members of the Minot Minotauros hockey team will be getting an up-close look at Minot Air Force Base next week. About 25 members of the Minotauros hockey team will be escorted by airmen from Minot AFB to tour the base.
