Minot Salvation Army falls short of Christmas goal

Winter storms, cold weather and fewer volunteer bell ringers hampered the Minot Salvation Army's Christmas Campaign this year, causing the organization to fall $100,000 short of its campaign goal. The local organization hoped to raise $335,000 but only raised a total of $225,880.64.

