Minot Public Works approves more buyouts for flood protection plan
Minot's Public Works Committee approved a proposal to buy out two separate areas of properties Wednesday as part of the ongoing Mouse River Enhanced Flood Protection Plan but not before some thoughtful discussion on the matter. The first site is east of the Water Treatment Plant and west from Maple Street, while the second site includes properties east of 27th Street southwest and North of 14th Avenue SW but not including Capital RV.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KFYR-TV Bismarck.
Add your comments below
Minot Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Asphalt paving scam artist are scamming there w... (Apr '12)
|Oct '16
|CHONK
|523
|North Dakota asphalt paving scams are becoming ... (Apr '12)
|Sep '16
|ocean blue
|792
|Family entertainment
|Sep '16
|wrowe62
|1
|Workers Needed in North Dakota (Mar '06)
|Jul '16
|BUDD PRESCOTT
|379
|Jason & Jennifer Guderjahn (Jan '13)
|Jul '16
|Truth 2
|2
|Hey Punk, Wanna Dance? (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Zeke the Pinhead
|1
|Zika virus not raising concerns in ND (Feb '16)
|Jun '16
|Zeke the Pinhead
|5
Find what you want!
Search Minot Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC