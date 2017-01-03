Minot Public Works approves more buyo...

Minot Public Works approves more buyouts for flood protection plan

Minot's Public Works Committee approved a proposal to buy out two separate areas of properties Wednesday as part of the ongoing Mouse River Enhanced Flood Protection Plan but not before some thoughtful discussion on the matter. The first site is east of the Water Treatment Plant and west from Maple Street, while the second site includes properties east of 27th Street southwest and North of 14th Avenue SW but not including Capital RV.

