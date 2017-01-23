Minot neurosurgeon set for trial on federal sex abuse charges

A Minot neurosurgeon is still scheduled to go on trial on federal sexual abuse charges Feb. 7 in U.S. District Court in Bismarck. Dr. Marc Edward Eichler was indicted June 1, 2016, on two counts of production of materials depicting the sexual exploitation of minors; two counts of attempted production of materials depicting the sexual exploitation of minors; one count of receipt of materials involving the sexual exploitation of minors; one count of attempted receipt of materials involving the sexual exploitation of minors and one count of transfer of obscene materials to minors.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Minot Daily News.