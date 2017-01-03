Minot moving to automated garbage pic...

Minot moving to automated garbage pickup this summer

"We've been looking at this for three-plus years, as to a different way to do garbage collection with less people," said the Minot Public Works Assistant Director Jason Sorenson. The city will roll out three different sizes of garbage bins for residents-a 35, 65, and 95-gallon option.

