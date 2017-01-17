Minot man sentenced for assaulting cop
A 44-year-old Minot man entered an Alford plea in district court in Minot Wednesday to assaulting a Minot police officer at the Blind Duck bar in Minot last September. An Alford plea means that Samuel Clay Savelkoul maintains his innocence but acknowledges that the state has enough evidence that he would likely be found guity at trial.
