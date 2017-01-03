Minot man accused of robbing man at gunpoint
Jose Victor Gonzalez, who has a prior felony conviction for drug charges in Las Vegas, made an initial appearance on multiple felony charges in district court in Minot on Dec. 30. A preliminary hearing in the case is scheduled for Feb. 2 before Judge Todd Cresap. According to a probable cause affidavit filed with the court, a man was robbed at gunpoint by two black males between 11th Street and 11th Avenue NW.
