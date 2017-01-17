Minot inching closer to Ward County partnership to tackle nuisance weeds

An ad-hoc committee in Minot charged with coming up with a solution to the city's nuisance weed problem is continuing talks with the Ward County Weed Board. Some of the challenges the committee is facing is that the weeds causing some of the main problems in Minot, such as foxtail barley, are not considered noxious weeds, only nuisances, since they are native to North Dakota.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KFYR-TV Bismarck.