Minot inching closer to Ward County partnership to tackle nuisance weeds
An ad-hoc committee in Minot charged with coming up with a solution to the city's nuisance weed problem is continuing talks with the Ward County Weed Board. Some of the challenges the committee is facing is that the weeds causing some of the main problems in Minot, such as foxtail barley, are not considered noxious weeds, only nuisances, since they are native to North Dakota.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KFYR-TV Bismarck.
Add your comments below
Minot Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Asphalt paving scam artist are scamming there w... (Apr '12)
|Oct '16
|CHONK
|523
|North Dakota asphalt paving scams are becoming ... (Apr '12)
|Sep '16
|ocean blue
|792
|Family entertainment
|Sep '16
|wrowe62
|1
|Workers Needed in North Dakota (Mar '06)
|Jul '16
|BUDD PRESCOTT
|379
|Jason & Jennifer Guderjahn (Jan '13)
|Jul '16
|Truth 2
|2
|Hey Punk, Wanna Dance? (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Zeke the Pinhead
|1
|Zika virus not raising concerns in ND (Feb '16)
|Jun '16
|Zeke the Pinhead
|5
Find what you want!
Search Minot Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC